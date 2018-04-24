Hollyoaks: Adam sleeps with DS Roxy!

The gangster grass gets cosy with the copper next week

Hollyoaks’ Adam Donovan is living a double life as a gangster and a grass, which is complicated even further next week when he ends up sleeping with police contact DS Roxy Cassidy.

After feeling the heat of betraying his crime boss dad Glenn to the cops following the recent robbery he was forced into, Adam is suffering flashbacks of the incident as he counts the days until his father is behind bars.

The pent-up anger leads to another violent outburst from the hairdresser who loses his temper at Darren Osborne when he accidentally bumps into him, and he’s arrested for assault.

Wife Maxine is increasingly terrified by her hubby’s aggressive behaviour, and wonders what’s really going on with him.

Meanwhile, Adam is driven off by DS Roxy, and the pair’s growing intimacy leads to an unexpectedly charged moment and the pair give into their passion and have sex!

With his loyalties already divided, how will Adam reconcile cheating on Maxine as well selling his dad down the river and potentially putting his own life in danger? And with the flash forward scene of Glenn forcing his son to shoot a traitor in their midst looming ever closer, is his ill-advised fling with copper Roxy leading Adam down an even darker path?

