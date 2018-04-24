Accessibility Links

EastEnders: Kush returns – with surprise news!

Actor Davood Ghadami returns to life in Albert Square next week

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 19/07/2016 - Programme Name: EastEnders - July - September 2016 - TX: 29/07/2016 - Episode: EastEnders July - September 2016 - 5324 (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS, TUESDAY 19th JULY, 2016* ***FORTNIGHTLIES PLEASE DO NOT USE (SOAP LIFE AND ALL ABOUT SOAP) Denise tells Kush that it's best to end their training sessions. Denise Fox (DIANE PARISH), Kush Kazemi (DAVOOD GHADAMI) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Jack Barnes

Kush Kazemi will return from Dubai in next week’s EastEnders, but what is the surprise news that he has to tell partner Denise?

Actor Davood Ghadami has been away from Walford these last few months due to his involvement in the Strictly Come Dancing tour. But the actor will be back on screens on Thursday 3 March when Kush arrives back in Albert Square and learns that Kim is now on her own following Vincent’s exit.

With Denise now helping her sister in the aftermath, Kush decides to keep his secret under wraps. But soap fans can expect the truth to come out after Denise discovers all thank to a conversation she has with Carmel.

Pretty soon, a furious Denise is confronting Kush with what she knows. But how will Kush react? And could his bombshell end up driving a wedge between them?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below. Beneath that, there’s our Week in Walford review

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

