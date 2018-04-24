EastEnders: Kush returns – with surprise news!

Kush Kazemi will return from Dubai in next week’s EastEnders, but what is the surprise news that he has to tell partner Denise?

Actor Davood Ghadami has been away from Walford these last few months due to his involvement in the Strictly Come Dancing tour. But the actor will be back on screens on Thursday 3 March when Kush arrives back in Albert Square and learns that Kim is now on her own following Vincent’s exit.

With Denise now helping her sister in the aftermath, Kush decides to keep his secret under wraps. But soap fans can expect the truth to come out after Denise discovers all thank to a conversation she has with Carmel.

Pretty soon, a furious Denise is confronting Kush with what she knows. But how will Kush react? And could his bombshell end up driving a wedge between them?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below. Beneath that, there’s our Week in Walford review

