Big twist coming in tonight’s EastEnders – plus special Royal baby mention!

Linda Carter will mark the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child

EastEnders

EastEnders will tonight screen a special scene referencing the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child.

And it’ll come as no surprise to viewers that the Square’s resident Royal watcher Linda Carter will be involved in the celebrations:

“It would be wrong if Linda didn’t mention it,” a show source told RadioTimes.com.

Gun salutes across London have today marked the arrival of the new prince, who has also been receiving his first visitors at Kensington Palace.

There’s currently no word though on whether the family will be making time to catch Tuesday’s EastEnders, which will also contain a big twist in one of its current storylines.

landscape-1524511798-ee1

Last night’s episode saw Max Branning (Jake Wood) revealed to be the new owner of the car lot and the character is set to deliver some bombshell news this evening. What is it that Max has to say?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below. Beneath that, there’s our Week in Walford review

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

