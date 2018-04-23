Royal baby news – everything you need to know as The Duchess of Cambridge goes into labour

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third baby soon at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, Paddington, London

The Duchess of Cambridge has been admitted to hospital in the “early stages of labour” with her third child.

Advertisement

Here’s everything we know so far…

Where will the baby be born?

The new baby will arrive at the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London. This is the same place that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s first two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were born.

How will the birth be announced?

The age-old custom of placing a framed paper proclamation outside Buckingham Palace continues to be the ceremonial way of announcing a new Royal baby. However, in the modern age, the world’s media will receive an email press release and the Kensington Palace Twitter account is expected to send a celebratory tweet.

Is the new royal baby a boy or a girl?

As with the Duchess of Cambridge’s first two children the sex of the baby is not known. This will be announced with the birth.

What will the baby’s name be?

Although there is a lot of speculation, the answer is… we have no idea at this stage.

The bookmakers seem keen on the names Arthur and James if it’s a boy and Mary and Alice if it’s a girl, but there are a huge number of other names being mentioned including Elizabeth, Victoria, Jack, Albert and Phillip.

Who will be delivering the baby?

Guy Thorpe-Beeston, the consultant obstetrician who was present at the birth of both Prince George (2013) and Princess Charlotte (2015), and consultant gynaecologist Alan Farthing will oversee the royal birth.

What number in line to the throne will the new prince or princess be?

The new baby will be the fifth in line to the British throne after Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

What will the baby’s title be?

The new royal baby will take the title HRH Prince or Princess of Cambridge.

Could this be the first royal St George’s Day baby?

It remains a possibility that this baby could be born on St George’s Day (April 23rd). However, if that is to happen it won’t be the first royal baby to be born on this day as Lady Gabriella Windsor, the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent was born on the same day in the same hospital in 1981.

How can I watch TV coverage of the royal event?

In the UK the BBC News Channel and Sky News have cameras and reporters covering the event. They are returning to reports from outside the Lindo Wing regularly.

You can watch a live stream of Sky News here:

What social media accounts should I keep an eye on?

The main account to follow is Kensington Palace on Twitter as they are expected to announce the news very quickly after the baby is born.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour. The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

Advertisement

The palace also has an Instagram account worth keeping an eye on.