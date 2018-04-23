Neighbours: Chloe and Leo begin a passionate affair!

Neighbours is lining up a surprise fling for Leo Tanaka and Chloe Brennan, kicking off next week when the pair mix business with pleasure and start romping on the office desk!

Smarting from his sudden split from Mishti Sharma, Leo is lonely and feeling the pressure to bring new assistant Chloe into line when she keeps making errors on the job.

When Terese Willis insists Ms Brennan is berated for her latest mistake – evicting lawyer Toadie Rebecchi from office space he’s rented at the Lassiters complex for years – Leo dreads telling Chloe he’s going to have to let her go.

Sensing he’s about to deliver some bad news, quick-thinking Chloe manages to win him round with an idea as to how she can salvage her stuff-up, impressing her manager with her initiative. He’s so dazzled, Leo makes a move on her, leaving Chloe reeling and rejecting the advance.

Telling Leo it’s not a good idea to get romantic with her boss, and pointing out his heart is still breaking for Mishti, Chloe scarpers. But after she receives a mysterious email that leaves her shaken up, the ballsy Brennan girl changes her mind and heads back to the office – throwing herself at Leo and getting into a passionate embrace over the table!

Is this a one-off hook-up or the start of a steamy new romance?

