Coronation Street: Helen Flanagan on Rosie’s “hilarious” exit storyline

The actress has already filmed her exit scene

Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan has revealed that she has filmed her leaving scene ahead of her maternity leave:

“I’m going out in kind of very much a Rosie style. The storyline is hilarious. It is really, really funny. I’ve enjoyed that about my character, the comedy,” the actress told Loose Women.

Flanagan – who is currently expecting her second child with partner Scott Sinclair – revealed she had just two days left of filming and that the prospect of exiting Weatherfield had left her teary eyed:

“I was really emotional – I’ve absolutely loved it going back. I’ve loved it so much it’s been brilliant. I’m really, really close to Sally [Dynevor] and so, so close to Brooke [Vincent] who plays my sister. I’ll miss seeing them on a daily basis. But obviously I’ll still them every few weeks or whatever.”

Earlier this month, Flanagan stated that she would like to return s Rosie at some point in the future before adding: “just not sure when that will be.”

The character of Rosie made a much-publicised return in 2017 after five years away from Coronation Street. Speaking at the time, Flanagan said:

“I am having so much fun being back here playing Rosie again. The writing is hilarious and I can’t wait to see what Rosie is going to get up to.”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of this week’s drama on Coronation Street below. Beneath that, there’s our Week in Weatherfield review show

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

