EastEnders: Halfway returns – but what’s he hiding? See the first-look pics

Can Whitney get to the bottom of what's troubling Halfway?

EastEnders has offered up the first details of Callum ‘Halfway’ Highway’s comeback – and, in true soap fashion, it seems that the Walford returnee has a big secret that he’s trying to keep under wraps.

Advertisement

Scenes to be shown on Monday 30 April see Whitney (Shona McGarty) get a shock when Halfway resurfaces. But when she takes him over to the Queen Vic to celebrate with the Carters, it soon becomes apparent that Halfway’s mind seems to be elsewhere. Just what is she hiding?

Speaking of his return, Tony Clay said: “I’m really happy and excited to be back on EastEnders and working with such a brilliant cast and crew. Halfway is such a lovely role to play and I’m really looking forward to exploring his story further and seeing where it takes us.”

Viewers can also expect Halfway’s older brother Stuart to be joining his sibling in the weeks ahead – actor Ricky Champ having already started filming on the EastEnders set in Elstree.

You can watch our Week in Walford review show below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all this week’s drama on EastEnders

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.