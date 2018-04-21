Home and Away: Ash fights for his life in hospital

Home and Away hunk Ash is rushed to hospital following an accident at the garage that threatens to crush him to death, but even when he’s rescued there’s more distressing news that reveals he’s not out of the woods yet.

Advertisement

Trapped under a vehicle that accidentally fell on him while working late, the mechanic looks like he might be mangled to death. Luckily, Justin Morgan comes by to see his colleague to clear the air after their row about helping amnesiac Robbo, who Ash holds responsible for the death of his unborn child, and a rescue operation begins.

Justin’s sister, and Ash’s ex, Dr Tori is also on hand and an ambulance arrives to try and free Ash from the motor. As he has only one kidney, he’s at even greater risk of medical complications. Staring death in the face, Ash makes amends with Tori after their recent spats over Robbo, and emotional Tori vows to save her old flame’s life.

It’s tense as the vehicle is finally lifted but Ash’s condition deteriorates. Forced to put her feelings aside and go into professional medic mode, Tori battles to save him and eventually he’s stabilised.

But she’s concerned at his abnormal kidney function, and tells the patient he may need permanent dialysis – or an emergency transplant. Is this the end for Ash?

Home and Away airs these scenes the week beginning Monday 30 April on Channel 5 at 1.15pm and 6pm.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Home and Away page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.