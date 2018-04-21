Home and Away: Alf’s wife Martha returns to Summer Bay

There’s a blast from the past in Home and Away when Alf Stewart’s wife Martha returns to Summer Bay, more than 30 years after she abandoned her family and faked her death.

Alf’s admission to daughter Roo that her mum hadn’t drowned as she’d been led to believe for most of her life came during the Australian soap’s recent 30th anniversary episodes, and understandably drove a wedge between father and daughter.

As Roo processed the bombshell that her mother had been so unhappy with her life she disappeared and let them think she’d perished, pleading with Alf not to find her and pretend to the world – including their own child – she was dead, a search for missing Martha threw up a series of dead ends.

In upcoming episodes, Roo gets home after her latest lead comes to nothing, and Alf is secretly pleased Martha remains at large fearing how his daughter would cope if they came face to face.

A few days later, Ryder Jackson notices a mysterious woman hanging around the Stewart house and points her out to granddad Alf – who is shocked to realise it’s none other than his wife Martha, back from the dead!

Having decided to put her search on the backburner, how will Roo cope now Martha has come out of hiding? Will the Stewart family reunion be a happy occasion, or destroy the clan for good as the truth about Martha’s disappearance finally comes to light?

Home and Away airs these scenes the week beginning Monday 30 April on Channel 5 at 1.15pm and 6pm.

