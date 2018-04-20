What’s on at cinemas this weekend?

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society and all the other big releases reviewed and rated by the Radio Times team

Lily James travels to postwar Guernsey to write about the locals in The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland take a road trip in The Leisure Seeker and Angourie Rice falls for a body-swapping spirit in Every Day. For those who would prefer something less romantic, Liv Tyler adopts a girl with a terrifying secret in Wildling, while Lucy Punch and Faye Marsay play a lesbian couple who find they are both pregnant in You Me and Him. Elsewhere, Maxine Peake takes on the boys as a female comedian in Funny Cow, Juliette Binoche is unlucky in love in Let the Sunshine In, Shirley Henderson struggles with Parkinson’s Disease in Never Steady, Never Still, and Grease is still the word as the classic John Travolta/Olivia Newton-John musical is re-released.

Advertisement

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society ★★★

Baking a pie filled only with scraps of potato skins becomes an emblem of the privations suffered by those living under the Nazi occupation of Guernsey in this period drama with a dash of romance. Events are approached from the postwar perspective of Lily James’s London-based writer… READ FULL REVIEW

The Leisure Seeker ★★★★

This bittersweet drama follows an ageing American couple who decide to take a final road trip to Florida Keys in their beloved camper van. Ella (Helen Mirren) is a talkative southerner who is suffering from an unspecified illness. Her husband, John (Donald Sutherland), is a retired academic who has some form of dementia… READ FULL REVIEW

Every Day ★★

In this teen romance with a Twilight Zone-like twist, a being known as “A” inexplicably wakes up every day inside a different body – some male, some female. The object of his/her/their affections is a shy and sheltered 16-year-old (Angourie Rice), who adapts rather too readily… READ FULL REVIEW

Wildling ★★★

Liv Tyler takes in a girl who has been kept in a cabin in the woods for 16 years and discovers her terrifying secret. READ REVIEW

You Me and Him ★★

Lucy Punch and Faye Marsay’s lesbian couple both find they’re both pregnant, and David Tennant is one of the fathers. READ REVIEW

Funny Cow ★★★

Maxine Peake attempts to establish herself as a stand-up comedian in the harsh environment of men’s working clubs of the 1970s and 80s. READ REVIEW

Let the Sunshine In ★★★

Juliette Binoche runs through a string of bad relationships, as she attempts to deal with a midlife crisis. READ REVIEW

Never Steady, Never Still ★★★

Shirley Henderson struggles to remain independent, as Parkinson’s Disease begins to take over her body. READ REVIEW

Grease ★★★★

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John are the teenage lovebirds whose summer romance is threatened by high school drama. READ REVIEW

Advertisement

Check the listings in your local Odeon, Vue, Cineworld, Picture House, Curzon and Everyman cinemas for details of showings for all this week’s releases.