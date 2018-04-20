Accessibility Links

Viewers praise "brave" and "honest" ending to National Treasure

Viewers praise “brave” and “honest” ending to National Treasure

The Channel 4 drama is being hailed as an accurate portrayal of rape and sexual assault cases

Channel 4’s lauded drama National Treasure came to a dramatic end when comedian Paul Finchley was cleared of historic rape and sexual assault charges.

However, in an unsettling twist, viewers learnt that Finchley, played by Robbie Coltrane, was in fact guilty.

A flashback sequence confirmed that he had raped a girl on a television set, and that comedy partner Karl (Tim McInnerney) had lied for him in court.

Fans hailed this as an accurate depiction of the reality that rape and sexual assault survivors face, given that only 5.7% of reported rape cases in the UK end in a conviction.

The cast’s stellar acting skills were praised too, particularly Coltrane, Julie Walters (who played Finchley’s wife) and Andrea Riseborough (who took on the role of the couple’s troubled daughter).

Many on Twitter hailed it as one of the best dramas of the year, and called on it to be showered in awards…

Read our review of the final episode here.

