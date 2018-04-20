Viewers praise “brave” and “honest” ending to National Treasure

The Channel 4 drama is being hailed as an accurate portrayal of rape and sexual assault cases

Channel 4’s lauded drama National Treasure came to a dramatic end when comedian Paul Finchley was cleared of historic rape and sexual assault charges.

However, in an unsettling twist, viewers learnt that Finchley, played by Robbie Coltrane, was in fact guilty.

A flashback sequence confirmed that he had raped a girl on a television set, and that comedy partner Karl (Tim McInnerney) had lied for him in court.

Fans hailed this as an accurate depiction of the reality that rape and sexual assault survivors face, given that only 5.7% of reported rape cases in the UK end in a conviction.

Basically an accurate representation of our appalling justice system when it comes to sexual violence. #NationalTreasure — young worm 🎈 (@FluffCustard) October 11, 2016

#NationalTreasure WHAT AN ENDING, the reality of how sexual assault victims r dealt with in courts. Only 5.7% of reports ends in conviction. — Marianne (@CleirighMar) October 11, 2016

Just finished #NationalTreasure. I feel like I need to sit still & quiet for a while. Terrifying to think this stuff happens All. The. Time. — Louisa Connolly-Burnham (@louisacburnham) October 11, 2016

Hats off to #NationalTreasure for unapologetically taking a side and showing the realities of rape culture, male entitlement & power/control — Megan Gordon (@Megan_Gordon18) October 11, 2016

An excellent portrayal but christ does it show why many women don't come forward. #NationalTreasure — Crosby Stills & Gash (@LauraEms_) October 11, 2016

So impressed by #NationalTreasure tonight….brutally honest reflection of our flawed justice system. Can't sleep now! — Kirsten Elizabeth (@saskia__rose) October 11, 2016

The cast’s stellar acting skills were praised too, particularly Coltrane, Julie Walters (who played Finchley’s wife) and Andrea Riseborough (who took on the role of the couple’s troubled daughter).

Tremendous piece of acting by Robbie Coltrane as tears fall while he listens to a victims story. #NationalTreasure — Phil Gwilliam (@Phil_Gwilliam) October 11, 2016

Wow. Those silent tears spoke a thousand words. Mr Coltrane deserves every award for this beast of a performance. #NationalTreasure — Sean McLachlan (@Sean__McLachlan) October 11, 2016

The genius of #NationalTreasure is that Julie Waters is already one . Suburb performance #standbyyourman — Susan Grossman (@wordsallowed) October 4, 2016

Andrea Riseborough's performance as the adult embodiment of a destroyed childhood is unmissable #NationalTreasure — Hannah Berryman (@BerrymanHannah) October 4, 2016

Many on Twitter hailed it as one of the best dramas of the year, and called on it to be showered in awards…

brave, brilliant writing, amazing acting, by far one of the best British TV drama’s for a while?#NationalTreasure — bigeyes (@Jodes_elaine) October 11, 2016

#NationalTreasure is genuinely the best TV drama I think I've ever seen – the writing is an absolute masterclass & the acting…just…wow! — Lydia Shaw (@LydiaShaw2) October 11, 2016

#NationalTreasure absolutely brilliant writing, acting and casting! Never been this invested in a TV show – so many emotions!! 😅😀🙂😶😮🙁😟😩😫🤐 — Samantha Sharp (@Samantha5harp) October 11, 2016

Go on #NationalTreasure, just take ALL of the awards, have them, they're yours. All of them. None left. Go home everyone else. — DJ Jamie Taylor 🎧 (@DJJamieTaylor1) October 11, 2016

#NationalTreasure has BAFTA’S written all over it. Coltrane & Walters excellent. Really top notch series! — Charlie Gregory (@ShambolicMess) October 11, 2016

Bafta for the script, knighthood for Robbie Coltrane. #nationaltreasure — Wolfie (@wolfmvc) October 11, 2016

