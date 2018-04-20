How to buy tickets for BluesFest London and Dublin 2018

Don't miss seeing two legends in one night - Robert Plant and Van Morrison

Robert Plant and Van Morrison will be sharing the stage for the first time in over 50 years at BluesFest 2018.

Advertisement

The two-day annual music event takes place in London and Dublin in October.

John Fogerty and the Steve Miller band will be playing the opening night, while Led Zeppelin man Plant and Morrison will play the second night.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 20 April at 10am

“It’s been way over 50 years since I first shared the stage with Van Morrison when his band were positioned number two on the charts with Here Comes The Night,” said the Led Zeppelin Plant.

“His style then and now remains unique and loaded with deep soul. I’m looking forward to an exciting and dynamic night.”

Where and when is it?

Thursday 25 October and Friday 26 October 2018 at London’s O2 Arena

Friday 26 October and Sunday 28 October 2018 at Dublin’s 3Arena

What’s the line-up?

John Fogerty (who will perform a Creedence Clearwater Revival “greatest hits” set) and the Steve Miller band on 25 October in London and 26 October in Dublin.

Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters, Van Morrison and Colin Macleod on 26 October in London and 28 October in Dublin.

Advertisement

How much are tickets?

From £52.85 for Bluesfest London and €88.50 euros for Dublin, plus booking fee.