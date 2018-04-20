How to buy tickets for Andre Rieu’s UK and Ireland concerts 2018
The King of Waltz will play nine dates in December
Andre Rieu has announced a new UK and Ireland 2018 tour.
As has become tradition, the Dutch violin star will conclude his annual world tour with a series of Christmas concerts.
The so-called “King of Waltz” tours with his 50-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra and has sold more then 40 million albums worldwide. His concerts attract 700,000 fans a year and mix classical pieces, film scores, folk songs and of course waltzes.
“Spending the Pre-Christmas season in the UK and Ireland with such fantastic fans makes me feel very grateful and pleased every year” said Rieu.
“People write to me, telling me that it takes them two weeks to get back to normal after one of our concerts. It is simply fantastic to feel this energy and joy every evening.”
You can find the dates and venues below, plus Radio Times’s Andre Rieu concert packages in the UK and abroad.
UK concerts:
6 December 2018 – The SSE Arena, Belfast
Wednesday 12 December – SSE Arena, London-Wembley
Thursday 13 December – Arena Birmingham
Friday 14 December – Echo Arena, Liverpool
Saturday 15 December – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
Thursday 20 December – Manchester Arena, Manchester
Friday 21 December – Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle
Saturday 22 December 2018 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
UK concert packages:
Andre Rieu in London – 1 night, £215pp
Andre Rieu in Birmingham – 1 night, £199pp
Andre Rieu in Glasgow – 1 night, £209pp
Concert packages abroad:
Andre Rieu in Vienna, 3 nights from £669
Andre Rieu in Maastricht, 3 days or 5 days by coach, Eurostar or by air, from £299pp