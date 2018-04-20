Caught in the act! All of Hitchcock’s movie cameos revealed

Here they are – all 39 blink-and-you'll-miss-them appearances the Master of Suspense made in a career that stretched five decades

Unlike most directors, Alfred Hitchcock was as recognisable a star as any of his leading men or women. He also loved to appear in his own films, from his 1926 breakthrough The Lodger through to his 1976 swan song, Family Plot. He made 39 appearances that we know of over the course of his 50+ movies, and the jury is still out on whether that’s really him riding on a bus in Number Seventeen (1932), disembarking a boat in The Secret Agent (1936) or dressed in drag in North by Northwest (1959). Listed below are all his confirmed sightings, ranked in year order and with the time of his movie moment.

Advertisement

The Lodger (1926)

Time of appearance: 0:03

The film Hitch considered his directorial debut “proper” also contains his first cameo. That’s him with his back to the camera in a newsroom, but – despite much conjecture over the years – it’s fairly unlikely that he’s also part of the baying mob near the end of the film. His regular collaborator and partner Alma Reville (whom he married that same year) also appears as “Woman listening to wireless”.

Easy Virtue (1927)

0:21

The director makes only a fleeting appearance in this silent feature, based on Noël Coward’s play, in which a divorcée (played by Isabel Jeans) plagued by scandal marries into a respectable family. Hitch is the dapper chap carrying a walking stick who’s seen exiting a tennis court.

Blackmail (1929)

0:11

Hitch clearly had no qualms about preserving his anonymity after casting himself in his first talkie. He’s the man who’s continually pestered by a small boy while trying to read a book on the London Underground. This comedic interlude is his longest cameo, running 20 seconds.

Murder (1930)

1:00

Many of Hitch’s appearances amount to little more than a stroll-through during a scene. Here he does just that, walking with a woman past the scene of the crime, as amateur sleuths Phyllis Konstam, Herbert Marshall and Edward Chapman plan their next move. Chapman even gives Hitch a queer look after he departs the frame.

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1934)

0:33

The only film that Hitchcock would remake (in 1956) also begins his cameo obsession with buses. Here we see him enter the frame from the right as a double decker advertising the Isle of Man passes by.

The 39 Steps (1935)

0:06

Early on in this adaptation of the John Buchan classic, Robert Donat and the mysterious Lucie Mannheim flee from a London theatre after shots are fired. Once outside, they board a bus as Hitchcock nonchalantly throws some litter in the street. Tsk!







Sabotage (1936)

0:08

A power cut brings London to a standstill, and the customers of Sylvia Sidney’s cinema react by angrily demanding their money back. But just as electricity is restored and the crowd is pacified, a passer-by looks up to the streetlights. It’s difficult to tell for sure, but we strongly suspect that’s Hitch.

Young and Innocent (1937)

0:15

An easy one to spot, which occurs just after “wrong man” murder suspect Derrick de Marney escapes from the courthouse. Hitch can be seen outside the building getting jostled while holding a camera, as a policeman issues orders.

The Lady Vanishes (1938)

1:31

Right near the end of the feature, Hitch gives another of his customary walk-throughs. This time it’s at Victoria Station. A puff on a cigarette and cheeky shoulder-shrug ensure that his appearance doesn’t go completely unnoticed.

Rebecca (1940)

2:01

Hitchcock only gives a tentative cameo in this, his assured American debut. He’s glimpsed walking behind scheming George Sanders and a policeman, as the bobby reprimands Sanders for parking his car illegally.

Foreign Correspondent (1940)

0:12

Nothing so inhibited this time, in this thriller set on the eve of the Second World War. Hitchcock takes centre stage, studying a newspaper, as undercover reporter Joel McCrea overhears a doorman greet diplomat Albert Basserman outside his hotel.

Mr and Mrs Smith (1941)

0:40

Hitchcock limits himself to a simple stroll for his only out-and-out comedy. There he is, smoking a cigarette as the camera audaciously pulls away from Robert Montgomery’s building.

Suspicion (1941)

0:46

All that walking was clearly getting a bit taxing for Hitch. Here he can be spied posting a letter by a parade of shops. This film marked the first of four collaborations between Hitch and star Cary Grant.

Saboteur (1942)

1:01

Exercise is off the agenda again. Hitch appears with a lady friend standing outside the Cut Rate Drugs store in New York, just as the saboteur’s car stops in front.

Shadow of a Doubt (1942)

0:15

The cameos take on more of a playful edge beginning with this, Hitch’s favourite of his own films. He appears on the train to Santa Rosa, playing cards with a doctor and his wife, and holding the full deck of spades.

Lifeboat (1944)

0:25

An ingenious way of shoe-horning him into the claustrophobic action sees Hitch appear in a newspaper advert. He’s the “before” and “after” model for “Reduco, the sensational new obesity slayer”, which promises that “In just four months you too can be slender”.

Spellbound (1945)

0:38

This cameo marks the beginning of Hitch’s obsession with carrying musical instruments – well that’s what we assume are in those odd-shaped cases. Here he’s seen coming out of a lift at the Empire State Hotel, holding a violin case and smoking a cigarette.

Notorious (1946)

1:04

Hitch appears as one of the guests at a party hosted by Nazi spy Claude Rains. He drains a glass of champagne and quickly departs the scene before the arrival of Cary Grant and Ingrid Bergman.

The Paradine Case (1947)

0:36

Hitch exits a train station alongside star Gregory Peck. This time he’s carrying a cello case, not that its bulk prevents him from looking cheerful while he takes a puff on a cigarette.

Rope (1948)

0:01

Another creative solution was required to slip Hitch into this experimental piece. He can be seen walking along the street during the opening titles (immediately after the credit “Directed by Alfred Hitchcock”), while his famous silhouette likeness is re-created as a neon sign that can be glimpsed through the apartment window later in the film.

Under Capricorn (1949)

0:03/0:13

One of his less mischievous outings sees Hitch perform the role of jobbing extra. Early on in this period melodrama set in Australia, he can be seen wearing a blue coat and brown hat during a military parade in the town square. A little later, he’s one of the three men on the steps of Government House.

Stage Fright (1949)

0:38

Less elusive this time. Hitchcock passes RADA student Jane Wyman on the street, turning around and looking slightly puzzled as she tries to get into character saying “I’m Doris Tinsdale”, as she prepares to impersonate Marlene Dietrich’s maid.

Strangers on a Train (1951)

0:10

Another train station scene, and another musical box. Just after Farley Granger alights in his home town, Hitch boards the train carrying what appears to be a double bass. The scene was directed by his daughter Patricia, who also co-stars.

I Confess (1953)

0:01

After the credits roll, the director can be seen strolling through the frame past some steep steps in the city of Quebec, where this tale of a compromised priest (Montgomery Clift) unfolds.

Dial M for Murder (1954)

0:12

Although this movie was filmed in 3D, Hitch only appears in two dimensions. He’s one of the seated figures in the school-reunion dinner photograph that Ray Milland produces for his guest, Anthony Dawson.

Rear Window (1954)

0:25

Nearly all of this movie unfolds from the perspective of a wheelchair-bound James Stewart. This scene finds him gazing into his neighbour’s apartment, where Hitchcock appears to be winding up a clock.

The Trouble with Harry (1954)

0:21

During the scene when artist John Forsythe chats in the village store, a trench-coated Hitch can be seen walking past a parked limousine outside. Close by, a wealthy old man is looking at an exhibition of paintings.

To Catch a Thief (1955)

0:10

After suspected jewel thief Cary Grant evades capture by the police, he jumps on a bus and parks himself on the back seat. Turning to his left, he glances across at an impassive-looking Hitchcock. Lyn Murray’s score gives a wholly appropriate lilt in recognition.

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956)

0:24

Morocco provides the setting for the early scenes in Hitchcock’s remake of his own 1934 thriller. As married couple Doris Day and James Stewart take in the local entertainment, Hitch can be seen, back to camera, stepping into the frame to watch the acrobats.

The Wrong Man

0:00

This one’s not strictly a cameo, as Hitchcock appears (albeit in silhouette) as himself, narrating the prologue of this true-life crime drama. A deeply personal project for the director, he took no salary for the film.

Vertigo (1958)

0:10

Having already covered the string section with his violin, cello and double bass, Hitch now moves onto brass. Just before James Stewart pays a call on Tom Helmore at his shipbuilding firm, the director crosses the screen carrying what appears to be a case for a French horn.

North by Northwest (1959)

0:02

Hitchcock is involved in another transport-related incident at the end of the opening credits. As thousands of New Yorkers pack the city streets, Hitch is seen racing for – and narrowly missing – a bus, just after the legend “Directed by Alfred Hitchcock” vacates the screen.

Psycho (1960)

0:06

The first and only instance of Hitch dressing up occurs just after Janet Leigh returns to her real-estate firm after enjoying a lunchtime tryst with her lover John Gavin. The director is standing outside on the sidewalk, wearing a cowboy hat.

The Birds (1963)

0:02

As Tippi Hedren enters the pet shop at the start of the film, Hitchcock is seen departing with two white Sealyham terriers. The dogs, named Geoffrey and Stanley, were his own, and so enamoured was he of the pair that he named a production company in their honour. Geoffrey Stanley Inc was to make his next film, Marnie.

Marnie (1964)

0:04

Hitchcock looks like he’s stumbled into his own film here. As compulsive thief Tippi Hedren walks down a hotel corridor with a bell boy, a door opens on the left and Hitchcock appears. He looks at the departing pair, and then back towards the viewer. Talk about breaking the fourth wall.

Torn Curtain (1966)

0:07

A fun cameo sees Hitch sitting in the lobby of Copenhagen’s Hotel d’Angleterre with a blonde toddler. Suggesting he may have just been relieved upon, Hitchcock transfers the child from one leg to the other, then gently dabs at his presumably wet trousers. John Addison’s score playfully picks out the famous tiddly-pom theme from Alfred Hitchcock’s TV show in tribute.

Topaz (1969)

0:32

One of the more derided Hitchcock movies actually contains his most outlandish appearance. At an airport, the director is seen entering the frame being pushed in a wheelchair. The supposed invalid then almost bounces out of his chair as he greets a man, shaking his hand vigorously, before exiting to the right.

Frenzy (1972)

0:03

As politician John Boxer delivers his speech to a receptive crowd, a bowler-hatted Hitchcock is the only person not applauding. He remains in the throng as the body of a woman is discovered in the Thames seconds later. This was to be the last time the director appeared in the flesh.

Family Plot (1976)

0:38

The great man bowed out in his final feature in the most recognisable way. No-one would have missed that distinct profile, which is silhouetted through the frosted-glass door of the Registrar of Births & Deaths. We may not know exactly who he appears to be pointing that accusing finger at, but we can guess that foul play is almost certainly at work.

Advertisement

And now you know where to look to find him, check out all of Hitch’s screen cameos on film.