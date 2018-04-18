Accessibility Links

Everyone felt VERY awkward watching that Witness for the Prosecution sex scene with their relatives

An Agatha Christie mystery, an adorable cat and AAAH! A coughing Toby Jones sex scene!

126767

Viewers of the first of the two-part adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic play The Witness for the Prosecution spat out their collective turkey sandwiches.

And it wasn’t because of the gruesome killings or a blood-lapping cat. No, viewers tuning in for a festive murder mystery had to avert their gran’s eyes during a sex scene with a very coughy Toby Jones.

Yes, the Great British public can handle a good old-fashioned skull-splitting homicide on Boxing Day, but a line has been crossed if we’re forced to watch a bit of hanky panky on the box with the in-laws.

Well, you were warned, guys…

Better make sure you polish off your remaining mince pies before the final episode. And maybe take Gran to another room…

All about The Witness for the Prosecution

126767
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

