Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Did you spot Sherlock’s Sian Brooke in The Moorside?

Did you spot Sherlock’s Sian Brooke in The Moorside?

Eurus Holmes has adopted another alter ego...

129809.5f7035f9-d2ac-48a0-9654-b51487350494

Sian Brooke, Sherlock’s master of disguises Eurus Holmes, has taken on another face: Natalie Brown in The Moorside.

Advertisement

The actress who fooled viewers with her portrayal of John Watson’s therapist, John Watson’s mistress and Sherlock Holmes’s sister, can be seen in the BBC drama following the fake kidnapping of Shannon Matthews. Brooke plays Natalie Brown, a neighbour of Shannon’s mother Karen.

129815.bf17920d-c832-422f-adc7-35c90d9a90fa

Interestingly, she’s not the only hard-to-spot famous actress in The Moorside cast. While many may recognise Sheridan Smith as Julie Bushby, there’s another familiar face on the show – Gemma Whelan aka Yara from Game of Thrones – as Karen Matthews.

129816.98a06368-f841-4c35-97b6-6020dfda494c
Advertisement

Hats off (and clever cosmetics on) to the make-up department here.

Tags

All about The Moorside

129750.e5ee119c-7b69-4210-b7d1-dc3828a457b8
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

129360.074385db-75a3-4723-8618-cb44448f0801

Sherlock star Sian Brooke on playing Eurus Holmes – and all her alter egos

131430.e0dea6e5-24ec-4e1a-a131-aeb5b803a3b5

ITV “sore” about losing out to the BBC on Sheridan Smith drama The Moorside

140120.71062ef3-c70b-4e34-92bc-d4e510fa72bb

Judge Rinder: Dramatising criminal behaviour is good for us

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more