Coronation Street: Rana kidnap plot is foiled – but there’s more shock drama to come

The Habeebs’ plot to get Rana out of the country has failed on tonight’s Coronation Street, thanks to a last-minute intervention from Kate Connor.

This evening’s drama saw Rana’s mum call at Number Six to break the news that her sister was at death’s door in Pakistan. Rana then agreed to take a trip overseas, little realising that the ticket her parents had booked was just one way.

In the end, it was a suspicious Yasmeen who sounded the alarm bells when she voiced doubts about Rana’s mother’s story. After asking Imran to check with his family in Pakistan, it was soon revealed that there was no truth to the story of his and Rana’s aunt being sick.

Yasmeen, Kate, Imran and Zeedan then raced round to the Habeebs’ house just as Rana and her mother were getting into a cab. As Kate implored her partner to check her tickets, Rana was left in tears as she realised just what her mum and dad had done.

Imran then led Rana away, disowning their father in the process. Back on the Street, the pair were left to face the fact that they had effectively made themselves orphans as a result of their parents’ scheming.

But this isn’t the last we’ll see of the Habeebs: next week’s drama will see Rana get a shock when her dad turns up at Number Six and angrily accuses her of having her mother arrested. But, as is soon revealed, it’s Kate who has reported Rana’s mum to the police.

With Rana furious with Kate, could this create fresh tensions in the pair’s relationship?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Coronation Street below

