Lisa Dingle leaves Emmerdale after shock angina attack

The matriarch left the village behind in tonight's episode of the ITV soap

Lisa has tonight made the drastic decision to leave Emmerdale for the sake of her health. Scenes just shown saw the Dingle family matriarch pack her bags and exit in a taxi after being released from hospital following an angina attack.

Lisa’s stress levels have been sent through the roof in recent days thanks to the Dingles blaming her for Liv’s current incarceration. In Tuesday’s episode, an argument at home resulted in Lisa showing Zak the door, only to collapse on the sofa mere seconds after his exit. Daughter Belle eventually found Lisa and rushed her to hospital, where doctors told her that she needed to reduce her stress levels.

Realising that she needed to make a big change in her life, Lisa confided in a distraught Belle that staying in the village was killing her and that she needed to go. Without specifying where she was going or how long she’d be away, the show stalwart then climbed into a cab and left Emmerdale behind with tears in her eyes.

“She’s very upset that Liv has been sent down. But the ballot has seen Zak be vile to Lisa. Aaron had a go at her too. It seems that everyone is against her,” actress Jane Cox said tonight. “So she’s decided to go – if she stays any longer it won’t be good for her health.”

Tomorrow’s episode of the ITV soap will see Zak find out about Lisa’s decision and pointing the finger of blame at Belle, who will soon be seen struggling to hold things together. So, by exiting, has Lisa inadvertently made things worse for the family members she’s left behind? And will she eventually come home?

“Well that remains to be seen,” Cox teased…

