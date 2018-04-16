Neighbours: Plain Jane Superbrain killed off?

Jane Harris returned to Ramsay Street after almost 30 years with a secret agenda, set to be revealed in Neighbours next week. But the Erinsborough icon has a brush with death as the truth emerges – and it’s Dr Karl Kennedy to the rescue!

Strangely obsessed with number 32, the house where she and the Mangel family once lived, Jane’s search for info on the history of the home since she left leads her to discover her grandmother Nell’s old fireplace is buried in the back garden.

Making a furtive call to her uncle Joe, Jane divulges she plans to dig up the fireplace and makes a plan to get current residents the Rebecchis out of the house.

But as she unearths the old piece of furniture, Jane hits an electric cable for the outside lights and a shock courses through her body, throwing her to the ground and rendering her unconscious.

Thankfully Karl is dropping by and finds Jane, who he manages to revive, and embarrassed Ms Harris has a lot of explaining to do… Finally revealing the real reason she’s been sniffing around, Jane admits Mrs Mangel sent her to find some valuable stamps that belonged to her with the intention of selling them so Jane could afford to put her nan into care.

Dipi and Shane are shocked at Jane’s deceit, but after hearing her plea she only wanted to make life better for her gossiping grandma they take pity and agree to help her find the stamps and suggest she uses a portion of the money she makes to pay for damages to their garden. But will they find the hidden treasure, or has Jane’s return to her old neighbourhood been a wasted trip?

