EastEnders: Luke Browning’s body is found – will Vincent frame Phil for murder?

EastEnders: Luke Browning's body is found – will Vincent frame Phil for murder?

The police informant needs evidence - but will he get it?

EastEnders has tonight officially confirmed that Luke Browning is dead – his body revealed to have been discovered in a local canal. Fans of the BBC1 soap had already been led to believe that Luke was a goner thanks to a coded exchange between Phil and gangster Aidan Maguire earlier this year, but Monday’s episode left viewers with no doubts: the son of James Willmott-Brown met a grisly fate after being bundled into the back of a van.

Now, investigating officer DI Franklin wants proof of Phil Mitchell’s involvement and has tasked Vincent Hubbard with getting him the evidence he needs. Vincent’s incentive is an envelope stuffed with banknotes, which has proved very tempting for the cash-strapped Walford informant.

Tomorrow’s EastEnders will see Vincent start to pump people for information on what happened to Luke, only to fast come to a dead end. After a failed attempt at talking to Phil, Vincent meets with DI Franklin and is alarmed to discover that he has a 24-hour deadline to find the information or risk going to jail himself.

By the end of the week, the situation has moved on dramatically and Kim has become increasingly concerned about the behaviour of her husband, little realising that Vincent has some bombshell news to deliver that could change the Hubbards’ lives forever. Just what does Vincent have to say?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of this week’s drama on EastEnders below. Beneath that, there’s our Week in Walford review show.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

