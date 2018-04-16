Coronation Street: Kate and Rana are outed – here’s what happens next

The pair's relationship has now become common knowledge - and there's more drama to come

Kate and Rana’s relationship has become common knowledge on tonight’s Coronation Street after a disgruntled Alya decided to out the pair in front of shocked punters at the Rovers Return.

Advertisement

Monday’s double bill saw Alya left shocked after she and the Habeebs found Kate and Rana in a state of undress on the sofa. But Alya was soon having to cope with further surprises when she discovered that her brother Zeedan already knew about what his wife was up to and had opted to remain quiet after doing a deal with Rana’s dad.

Annoyed by all the deception, Alya then stormed into the pub and confronted Kate – outing Rana in front of the customers!

Wednesday’s Corrie will continue to put #Kana in the spotlight when we see Zeedan left furious by Alya’s decision to blow apart his and Rana’s sham marriage. Alya, meanwhile, is telling Kate that she now needs to find somewhere else to live.

But a curveball comes in the form of Rana’s mother, who calls in at Number 6 with news that she has to go to Pakistan to be with her dying sister, but that Rana’s father won’t go with her as he’s so angry about what has happened.

In a bid to win her mum round, Alya offers to go with her – but, as it turns out, there’s more to the story of family illness than meets the eye.

Yammen is suspicious of Rana’s mother’s story and asks Imran to check with his family in Pakistan if his aunt is ill. When Imran discovers that there’s no truth in it, Yasmeen, Kate, Imran and Zeedan set off to try and stop Rana from boarding the flight. But will they be in time to save her?

You can watch our exclusive Week in Weatherfield review show below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all this week’s drama on Coronation Street

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.