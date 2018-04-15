How to buy tickets for 50 Cent’s UK tour 2018

Don't miss the chance to relive the brilliance of the rapper's first album Get Rich or Die Tryin'

In 2003, 50 Cent released his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’ and sold 800,000 copies in a week.

Advertisement

Now he’s celebrating its 15th anniversary with a rare UK tour.

Tickets will be available on Monday 16 April at 9am from ticketmaster.co.uk

The rapper will play three arena shows in September – in Birmingham, London and Manchester.

Produced by Dr Dre and Eminem, Get Rich or Die Tryin’ included the hits “In Da Club” and “21 Questions”, and went on to become the 10th biggest-selling rap album of all time in the US.

Here are the dates and venues:

Tuesday 18 September – Arena Birmingham

Thursday 20 September – The 02, London

Friday 21 September – Manchester Arena

And here’s a reminder of his brilliance: