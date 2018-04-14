Home and Away: Robbo gets closure but Ash is in danger

The feud between Robbo and Ash is set to flare up in again in Home and Away, as Tori Morgan tries to get both boys to move on from the past and seek closure from the events surrounding Kat Chapman’s tragic death.

Advertisement

Amnesiac hit man Robbo attends his first counselling session ahead of his upcoming trial for the murder of Dennis Novak, but reacts badly when the doctor digs deep into his past and talk turns to copper Kat, who died as they were about to start a new life together on the run.

Wound up, Robbo storms off to the beach unable to cope followed by a concerned Tori and declares he’d rather rot in jail than go through more counselling and relive the hurt he’s tried to suppress.

His frustration and rejection of Tori’s efforts to calm him down are misconstrued from afar by over-protective Ash, who thinks his enemy is attacking his ex and bounds over to pull the reformed gangster away from the distressed doctor.

Still blaming Robbo for killing Kat and their unborn child, Ash can’t move on from his hatred putting him and Tori even more at odds. Tori then decides to help Robbo gain closure by taking him to Kat’s grave, as he was forced to flee the scene of the car crash that eventually killed her and never got the chance to say a proper goodbye.

This gives Robbo the drive to fight to clear his name and stay out of jail, but Ash continues to struggle seeing his nemesis walk free and feels betrayed at Tori and big brother Justin for helping hide Robbo from the cops.

Throwing himself into work, agitated Ash pushes all his mates away and busies himself at the garage alone – but with his mind not properly on the job the vehicle he’s working on accidentally falls on him and traps Ash, crushing his legs. Will anyone find him in time?

It was confirmed this week that George Mason has quit the role of Ash after three years, but with his exit not expected to air until later in the year it’s safe to assume Ash survives his garage peril – but could this pave the way for his eventual departure?

Advertisement

Home and Away airs these scenes the week beginning Monday 23 April on Channel 5 at 1.15pm and 6pm.