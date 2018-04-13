Watch Sophie Ellis-Bextor sing the EastEnders theme live

EastEnders’ iconic theme tune was played live on stage last night by none other than singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who treated fans to a rendition of the ditty at a performance in London – complete with lyrics.

Long-time fans may recall Simon May’s classic theme had words added to and became the hit single Anyone Can Fall In Love, released in 1986 and performed by none other than original Queen Vic landlady Anita Dobson, aka Angie Watts.

Dobson took the song to number 4 in the charts, and former Strictly Come Dancing finalist Sophie belted out her own version on stage at White City Soho House much to the delight of fans who posted the performance on social media. Although how much of a fan she is of La Dobson’s version is questionable considering she cheated by having the lyrics on sheets of paper in her hand…

Last night I witnessed Sophie Ellis-Bextor sing the Eastenders theme tune at White City Soho House. My life will never be the same again. pic.twitter.com/gfyoAQsaCH — Grant Tucker (@GrantTucker) April 12, 2018

To give her credit, Ellis-Bextor did include the legendary doofs doofs drums to signify the key change. Good effort, but is it as good as Dobson’s original? You can decide who your favourite ‘Enders rendition comes from from viewing her debuting the track on Terry Wogan’s chat show from back in the day…

