How to buy tickets for the Arctic Monkeys UK tour 2018

Don't miss Alex Turner's first tour since 2013

Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys performs in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Raphael Dias/Getty Images)

The rumours are true: the Arctic Monkeys are back.

After a break of five years, Alex Turner’s band are releasing a new album and embarking on a UK and Ireland tour, which includes two dates in their home city of Sheffield.

Their sixth album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, will be released on 11 May.

Here’s how to snap up a ticket to their comeback concerts.

When do the tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 13 April at ticketmaster.co.uk

Where are they playing?

6 September 2018 – Manchester Arena

7 September 2018 – Manchester Arena

9 September 2018 – The O2, London

10 September 2018 – The O2, London

15 September 2018 – Birmingham Arena

18 September 2018 – FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

19 September 2018 – FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

24 September 2018 – 3Arena, Dublin

27 September 2018 – Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

How much are tickets?

Between £45 and £80, depending on the venue and seat.

Are they playing any festivals this summer?

They’re headlining a sold-out show at Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival and Budapest’s Sziget Festival, plus several other European festivals.

Who’s supporting their UK tour?

The Lemon Twigs, a band fronted by two brothers from Long Island, New York. Their music is heavily influenced by The Beatles and the Beach Boys and has been described as “glam baroque”.

Here’s a song from their debut album, Do Hollywood.

Have the Arctic Monkeys released anything from the new album yet?

They’ve released the track listing, which includes a song called The World’s First Ever Monster Truck Front Flip.

And this short video.

