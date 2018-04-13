How to buy tickets for the Arctic Monkeys UK tour 2018

Don't miss Alex Turner's first tour since 2013

The rumours are true: the Arctic Monkeys are back.

After a break of five years, Alex Turner’s band are releasing a new album and embarking on a UK and Ireland tour, which includes two dates in their home city of Sheffield.

Their sixth album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, will be released on 11 May.

Here’s how to snap up a ticket to their comeback concerts.

When do the tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 13 April at ticketmaster.co.uk

Where are they playing?

6 September 2018 – Manchester Arena

7 September 2018 – Manchester Arena

9 September 2018 – The O2, London

10 September 2018 – The O2, London

15 September 2018 – Birmingham Arena

18 September 2018 – FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

19 September 2018 – FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

24 September 2018 – 3Arena, Dublin

27 September 2018 – Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

How much are tickets?

Between £45 and £80, depending on the venue and seat.

Are they playing any festivals this summer?

They’re headlining a sold-out show at Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival and Budapest’s Sziget Festival, plus several other European festivals.

Who’s supporting their UK tour?

The Lemon Twigs, a band fronted by two brothers from Long Island, New York. Their music is heavily influenced by The Beatles and the Beach Boys and has been described as “glam baroque”.

Here’s a song from their debut album, Do Hollywood.

Have the Arctic Monkeys released anything from the new album yet?

They’ve released the track listing, which includes a song called The World’s First Ever Monster Truck Front Flip.

And this short video.