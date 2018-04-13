Emmerdale: Chas and Paddy are engaged! What happens next?

She popped the question after their first baby scan

Wedding bells are ringing in Emmerdale after Chas Dingle’s surprise proposal to partner Paddy Kirk.

The pregnant publican popped the question to the loved-up vet in tonight’s episode following an emotional day for the couple as they attended their first baby scan.

Chas confided her fears for her unborn child’s welfare due to her extreme morning sickness and her age to Paddy, who put her mind at ease as they anxiously awaited for the sonographer to check all was well with the pregnancy.

Thankfully mini-Dingle-Kirk has a strong, healthy heartbeat and the pair were overcome as they saw their baby for the first time.

Back in the village, Chas praised Paddy for keeping her calm and encouraging her not to worry as they embarked on parenthood together, and in a sweet final scene Ms Dingle asked him to make her an honest woman…

Stunned but elated, Paddy accepted his girlfriend’s proposal and the engaged couple embraced. Next week, Paddy puts off telling best mate Marlon Dingle about his upcoming nuptials when the chef reacts with obvious disappointment to Mr Kirk announcing he’s moving in with Chas – but how long can he keep such huge news from him?

Can Chas and Paddy make it this time after so many false starts? Or will they finally get their happy ever after now they’ve got a baby on the way?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Emmerdale below.

