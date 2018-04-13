BBC commissions a third series of Mum

Lesley Manville’s titular Mum may not have returned to our TV screens just yet but we already know she’ll be back on BBC2 for a third series.

The second series of Stefan Golaszewski’s sitcom is due to broadcast in early 2018 but the BBC has already put in an order for six more episodes, which will be filmed during the summer months and broadcast in the autumn.

Written by Golaszewski and starring Manville and Peter Mullan, the series has garnered critical acclaim and a raft of awards wins and nominations since launching on BBC2 last May.

The sitcom – which is told through the eyes of Manville’s Cathy and family friend Michael (Mullan) – won Best Comedy’ at the 2017 Broadcast Awards, while Golaszewski, who previously received a BAFTA for the hit sitcom, Him & Her: The Wedding, won Best Comedy Writer at the BAFTA Television Craft Awards.

Leading lady Manville was nominated in the Female Performance in a Comedy Programme category at the BAFTA Television Awards and the series also received a Best Sitcom nomination at the 55th annual Rose d’Or Awards in July 2016.

The series has been re-commissioned by Shane Allen, Controller, Comedy Commissioning and Patrick Holland, Controller of BBC2.

Big Talk CEO, Kenton Allen, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to get this vote of confidence from Patrick and Shane. The BBC have been amazing supporters of Stefan and Big Talk over the last 8 years, since the very first pilot of Him & Her, and they continue to be an amazing home to nurture and develop comedy writers. Plus, all our Mum’s will be delighted by this very good news.”

Shane Allen, Controller, Comedy Commissioning added: “Mum is a truly special series, combining microscopic observation of human behaviour with a heart the size of Cathy’s wheelie bin. It’s a privilege to be able to bring another series to BBC2 and we can’t wait to see what Stefan and the team at Big Talk have in store.”

This article was originally published in October 2017