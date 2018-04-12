How to buy tickets for Rize Festival

Here's everything you need to know about the replacement for V Festival

Bad news: V Festival is no more. Last year Richard Branson announced he would no longer be sponsoring it.

The good news? Rize Festival has been born as a result and it has a great line-up.

Here’s everything you need to know, from the line-up to the ticket prices.

Where and when is it?

Friday 17 and Saturday 18 August 2018 in Chelmsford’s Hylands Park

V Festival used to take place in Chelmsford and Staffordshire, but Rize is only in Chelmsford.

Who’s headlining?

Liam Gallagher and the Stereophonics

Who else is playing?

Rita Ora, Years & Years, Rag’n’Bone Man, Manic Street Preachers, Bastille, James Bay, Circa Waves, Craig David, Plan B, Maximo Park and many more.

How much are tickets?

Day tickets are £59.50

Weekend tickets are £115

Weekend camping tickets (Fri and Sat) are £160

Weekend camping tickets (Thurs, Fri and Sat) are £165

VIP tickets are also available. All tickets are available now from ticketmaster.co.uk

Do I need a car park ticket?

You do. Car parking can be booked in advance on ticketmaster.co.uk. It costs £20 plus £1 booking fee.

You can also get a car park ticket on the gate for £25.

When do the campsites open?

The campsites open at 5pm on Thursday, August 16.

Campers are requested to have left the festival site by 12pm on Sunday, August 19.