How to buy tickets for the Arctic Monkeys UK tour 2018
Don't miss Alex Turner's first tour since 2013
The rumours are true: the Arctic Monkeys are back.
After a break of five years, Alex Turner’s band are releasing a new album and embarking on a UK and Ireland tour, which includes two dates in their home city of Sheffield.
Their sixth album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, will be released on 11 May.
Here’s how to snap up a ticket to their comeback concerts.
When do the tickets go on sale?
Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 13 April at ticketmaster.co.uk
Where are they playing?
6 September 2018 – Manchester Arena
7 September 2018 – Manchester Arena
9 September 2018 – The O2, London
10 September 2018 – The O2, London
15 September 2018 – Birmingham Arena
18 September 2018 – FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield
19 September 2018 – FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield
24 September 2018 – 3Arena, Dublin
27 September 2018 – Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle
How much are tickets?
Between £45 and £80, depending on the venue and seat.
Are they playing any festivals this summer?
They’re headlining a sold-out show at Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival and Budapest’s Sziget Festival, plus several other European festivals.
Who’s supporting their UK tour?
The Lemon Twigs, a band fronted by two brothers from Long Island, New York. Their music is heavily influenced by The Beatles and the Beach Boys and has been described as “glam baroque”.
Here’s a song from their debut album, Do Hollywood.
Have the Arctic Monkeys released anything from the new album yet?
They’ve released the track listing, which includes a song called The World’s First Ever Monster Truck Front Flip.
And this short video.