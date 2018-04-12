Hollyoaks: Luke kisses Scarlett after row with Mandy

Luke Morgan found himself sharing a kiss with ex-wife Scarlett in tonight’s Hollyoaks, as her plan to ruin his relationship with Mandy and win him back for herself took shape.

Advertisement

Returning to the village in this evening’s E4 episode after being contacted by son Ollie to take him home after falling out with his dad, sly Scarlett was disappointed when the footie-loving teen revealed he’d changed his mind and that things were better between him and Luke now.

Adding to her annoyance was the discovery Luke and Mandy had actually got married (legally this time) in Florida, so Scarlett set about niggling the newly-weds to provoke problems any way she could.

She didn’t have to try very hard as she soon witnessed tension around Mandy’s reluctance to the idea of Luke adopting her daughter Ella, which later turned into a full-scale row as the new Mrs Morgan admitted to being scared her hubby could fall off the wagon in the future and let her and Ella down.

Upset at Mandy’s lack of faith, Luke ended up confiding in Scarlett over a (non-alcoholic) drink in the Loft how he was trying to turn his life around, leading his ex to suggest he jack it in with untrusting Mandy and return to his ready-made family with her and Ollie.

Seeing Mandy enter the club, Scarlett seized the opportunity and pounced on Luke for a passionate kiss – with Luke unaware his new spouse has seen him locking lips with the old one!

As Mandy ran off in tears, Scarlett revealed to Luke she wants him back – will Luke be tempted after falling out with his missus and let Scarlett deliberately stir up trouble?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Hollyoaks below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.