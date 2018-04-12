Emmerdale: Charity reunites with Vanessa – but will she reveal her baby secret?

Vanity are back on but Charity is still hiding something from her tragic past

Emmerdale’s Charity Dingle and Vanessa Woodfield are back together following an emotional heart-to-heart over Vanessa reporting her girlfriend’s historic sexual abuse at the hands of a corrupt policeman, but mystery still surrounds whether Charity had a baby after being raped by DS Bails when she was a teenager.

The girls’ relationship has been an emotional roller coaster all week, starting with Charity’s shocking confession on Tuesday about grooming and abuse she was subjected to by young cop Mark Bails when she was forced into sex work aged 14.

Against Ms Dingle’s wishes, Vanessa reported the incident to the police but backtracked when an officer came to investigate further and Charity ended their romance for betraying her confidence.

Charity then threw herself at a sleazy punter in the Woolpack and spitefully told Vanessa she’d slept with him, when in actual fact she sent him packing when he made a move after unleashing a tirade of abuse about how she’d been used by men all her life, before unpacking a box alone in her bedroom containing clothes and toys for a newborn baby.

In tonight’s double bill there were no further hints on whether Charity fell pregnant by Bails and either lost the baby or was forced to give it up, but once Vanessa had confirmation that Charity did not sleep with pub punter Jeff (he popped again up as the best man of a client of wedding planner Megan Macey and told her what really happened) she headed to the Woolpack to beg forgiveness and fight for their relationship.

Forcing Charity to admit she lied about cheating on her because she was angry about going to the police and wanted to push her away, Vanessa promised to respect how the Dingle diva chose to deal with her tragic past and praised her for coping for all these years without telling anyone.

‘Vanity’ were officially reunited, but there was no mention of Charity’s secret box of baby paraphernalia. How long before we learn what that’s all about? Or will a shifty-looking 20-something turn up in the village soon looking for his long-lost mum?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Emmerdale below.

