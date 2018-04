The Lethal Weapon cops are back! But not in the form of Mel Gibson and Danny Glover. The new Fox TV comedy-drama series instead follows a rebooted version of LAPD duo Riggs and Murtaugh. Here’s all you need to know about the series now being broadcast on ITV…

What time is Lethal Weapon on TV tonight?

Lethal Weapon is on ITV at 9pm on Fridays.

What can I expect from the next episode?

Riggs’s wife Miranda died at the start of season one but she casts a long shadow. There were signs Riggs had stopped dwelling on what might have been, that his relationship with the marvellous Molly had helped him move on. But his personal journey takes a big step back this week, as a painful episode in his relationship with Miranda is exposed by the (frankly fairly sketchy) case of the week. It involves two other faces from the past – Riggs’s father-in-law, now in prison, and tedious comedy lawyer Leo Getz. He was played by Joe Pesci in the movies, you may recall, but here he’s become a tiresome itch the writers insist on scratching. Maybe his scenes are more fun to write than to watch. Review by David Butcher Who’s in the cast?

Clayne Crawford takes on the Mel Gibson role of Martin Riggs, a Navy SEAL-turned-police officer from El Paso, Texas. And Damon Wayans is Danny Glover’s senior detective Roger Murtaugh.

How do the cast members feel about rebooting the classic franchise?

A brilliantly precisely question there. And – would you believe it – one we’ve got an answer for. Turns out Crawford felt very uneasy about bringing the budding cops back to screen. He told Radio Times: “I felt it was disrespectful to try and capture lightning in a bottle twice – that movie was so special, you couldn’t duplicate it”. You can see our full interview here.