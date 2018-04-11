Hollyoaks: Esther Bloom departs as Jazmine Franks leaves cast

"The time is right for Esther to move on" reveals the actress

Hollyoaks has confirmed Esther Bloom’s exit following the news Jazmine Franks is leaving the role after eight years.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Franks said: “With her gran Frankie no longer around, it meant the time was just right for Esther to move on. I’ve had such a wonderful time at Hollyoaks and want to say a massive thank you to the cast, crew and fans of the show for all their support. I hope you follow me onto my next chapter.”

Esther was introduced as the long-lost granddaughter of the late Frankie Osborne in 2011, and was involved in several high-profile storylines including a dramatic bullying plot that saw the character driven to attempt suicide, a doomed romance with Kim Butterfield, which led to the first lesbian wedding in a UK soap, and being a surrogate for Grace Black and Trevor Royle, carrying their baby son Curtis.

More recently she’s been trying to catch out devious Darcy Wilde from conning stepgrandfather Jack Osborne by marrying him for his money. The new Hollyoaks spring trailer teased Esther’s attempts to expose the gold digger would come to a head in the coming weeks – is this how she leaves the village?

