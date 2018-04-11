Accessibility Links

Meet the cast of The Good Karma Hospital series two

Everything you need to know about the cast and characters in series two of ITV's tropical drama

Think you can’t beat a good medical drama or the sights of a tropical coast? You’re in luck: The Good Karma Hospital is coming back to ITV for series two.

Set a year after Ruby Walker first arrived in sunny Kerala to escape heartbreak, the new series will see the young doctor “deepen her understanding of India” – while moving even closer to Dr Gabriel Varma. But will Walker be ready for new romance?

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast and characters in the picture-perfect beach drama…

Amanda Redman plays Doctor Lydia Fonseca

THE GOOD KARMA HOSPITAL | SERIES 2

Lydia is the eccentric Englishwoman at the heart of the Good Karma Hospital.

Where have I seen her before?

Redman’s most recognisable from New Tricks, where she played DS Sandra Pullman for 10 series. You might also know her from her role as Mrs Merdle in Little Dorrit, and as Karine Bassett, wife of Ricky Tomlinson’s England football coach character in Mike Bassett: England Manager. The veteran actress has also played Alison Braithwaite in At Home with the Braithwaites and Lindsay Carter in 2008’s Honest TV series.

Amrita Acharia plays Ruby Walker

THE GOOD KARMA HOSPITAL | SERIES 2

Ruby is the junior doctor who had a major culture shock after moving to India to escape a break-up at her London home last series. This time around she’s looking to deepen her understanding of India – and her relationship with Gabriel Varma.

Where have I seen her before?

Game of Thrones season one and two: she played Irri, the handmaiden who teaches Daenerys (Emila Clarke) the Dothraki language and customs. Although swearing an oath to the mother of dragons (spoilers ahoy!), Irri is soon murdered during the theft of the dragons in Qarth. It’s probably not a big consolation to Acharia that her character survives much longer in the books.

The Nepalese actress also played Amina Sahir in last year’s Scandi TV drama Acquitted and a school girl in the biopic of Saddam Hussein’s son, The Devil’s Double.

