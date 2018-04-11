Emmerdale: Charity discovers Vanessa told the police about her rape ordeal

How will she react to her girlfriend going against her wishes?

Emmerdale’s Charity Dingle confessed a shocking secret to girlfriend Vanessa Woodfield last night, admitting for the first time how she was a victim of grooming and sexual abuse at the hands of corrupt cop Mark Bails.

Advertisement

Unbeknown to her, Vanessa reported the incident to the police, despite Charity’s insistence she tell no one about her ordeal.

In new pictures from tonight’s episode, the police turn up to speak to Vanessa about he call regarding historic sex abuse – and Charity realises her girlfriend has gone against her wishes and reported what she told her.

Is Charity brave enough to tell the police everything about being raped by a cop when she was a teenage prostitute? Will the officer believe her that Bails, now a respected DI and helping Tracy Metcalfe through her recent harassment and blackmail over her own prostitution past, has a very unsavoury past?

Or has the experience traumatised Charity so much she can’t bring herself to face Bails again? And what do Vanessa’s actions mean for the future of her and Charity’s relationship?

Find out how Charity reacts to Vanessa’s gesture in tonight’s Emmerdale at 7pm on ITV.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Emmerdale below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.