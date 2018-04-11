EastEnders: Donna Yates exits as Lisa Hammond quits

Farewell to the feisty stallholder after four years in the Square

EastEnders has confirmed Donna Yates is being written out of the show following actress Lisa Hammond’s decision to quit after four years in the role.

Surly stallholder Donna arrived in 2014 and made an instant impression in Bridge Street market with her gobby putdowns and feisty demeanour. Members of Donna’s extended family were soon brought in as regulars, including foster mother Claudette Hubbard and her son Vincent, and the character also enjoyed random romances with the likes of Fatboy Chubb, fellow market trader Shrimpy and, more recently, Robbie Jackson.

Speaking to Metro, Hammond said: “It’s been so great to play Donna, I’ve made lifelong friends at EastEnders and will really miss all of the brilliant cast and crew. I look forward to what the future brings.”

An EastEnders spokesperson confirmed it was Hammond’s choice to leave. “Lisa has been a fantastic addition to the cast and she will be missed. She is still filming with us so Donna’s exit isn’t expected to air until the summer.”

Hammond’s exit comes in the wake of several recent cast departures, including Richard Blackwood, who plays her on-screen foster brother Vincent, Jenna Russell, the recast Michelle Fowler, and Lee Ryan, back on screen this week to tie up storylines for his character Woody Woodward.

