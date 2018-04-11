13 questions we have about 13 Reasons Why season 2

Netflix's hit teen drama is coming back – but what's going to happen when it returns to our screens?

Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why was an almost instant hit when it was released online in 2017.

Advertisement

Hannah Baker’s cassette tape confessions about the 13 reasons she’d taken her own life became the most tweeted about TV series of the year, inspiring think pieces, fuelling classroom debates and even facing a backlash from mental health charities who believed its depiction of suicide was potentially harmful.

Nevertheless, Netflix gave the show’s writer Brian Yorkey the green light to pen a second season based on Jay Asher’s massively successful novel.

13 Reasons Why season two is coming, and we’ve got some questions about it. 13 questions, to be precise.

When will 13 Reasons Why season two be set?

At the end of season one we skipped ahead a few months to see Hannah’s classmates giving their depositions in her parents’ court case against Liberty High School. It seems as though season two will take us even further forward in time – but not too far.

“I would say it’s safe to say we pick up a number of months after the first season ended,” Yorkey told Entertainment Weekly.

Will there still be multiple timelines?

Yes, Netflix has confirmed that we’ll still be skipping back and forth between past and present. And while we’ll be introduced to new scenarios and see new stories unfold, we’ll also be seeing the events of season one from other people’s perspectives too.

Will Alex survive in season two?

At the end of season one Alex (Miles Heizer) attempted to take his own life after spending the series acting rather like Hannah had in the run up to her own death. When last we saw him he was being rushed to the hospital in a critical condition, leaving us all wondering whether or not he’d survive.

Yorkey promises he’ll address what happened next in season two, and it’s not too outlandish to assume that Alex might survive, giving the show’s writers the chance to explore a whole host of new issues.

“That’s another subject that’s very rarely shown onscreen and is probably a lot more common than people think it is. People attempting to take their lives and it not happening, I’m sure that will bring a crazy set of issues. It would be interesting to go into that,” Heizer told The Hollywood Reporter.

What will Tyler do with those guns?

Tyler’s (Devin Druid) massive gun stash and his picture line-up proved to be perhaps the most chilling cliffhanger of season one. Many thought he’d pulled the trigger on Alex, while others suggested he removed the boy from his list of targets.

We know we haven’t heard the last of Tyler’s story, which actor Druid is excited to explore further. “This is a really logical step for this character to go toward. I definitely think there’s more of a story to tell,” Druid told The Hollywood Reporter. “That helps dive into a bigger conversation of mental illness and bullying and harassment and how a person can react when they’re pushed to the end of their rope.”

Will Bryce face the consequences of his actions?

One of the most frustrating elements of season one was the lack of justice for Bryce’s victims. Liberty High School’s sporting golden boy got away scot-free with assault, rape and mental abuse, with many of his so-called friends becoming little more than collateral damage. And to make matters worse, he either seemed to have no concept of how abhorrent his actions were – or simply not care about what he’d done.

Fans have been calling for him to face the consequences in season two, and that’s something writer Brian Yorkey seems keen on. In fact, he told Entertainment Weekly he wants to see someone “punch Bryce in the face” too.

“As a human being, I want to see Bryce go to trial and get what he deserves”, Miles Heizer added. “For me, Alisha and Jessica’s sake, I f—ing hope that he’s in jail. He deserves it so much.”

“I would love to see Bryce’s parents…I would love to meet his parents” Bryce actor Justin Prentice told E!. “That would be really interesting because I feel like the apple doesn’t fall very far from the tree.”

Will Jessica get the support she needs?

Jessica Davis (Alisha Boe) suffers perhaps one of the most horrific injustices of the first series when her boyfriend and friends lie to her about the fact that she’s been raped by Bryce. By the end of the series she’s still struggling to admit what happened, only feeling as though she can tell the truth at the very last minute.

It was a very upsetting time for the young woman, who nervously reached out to her father for support. Will she find it in the second season?

Over to you, Brian Yorkey.

“When people intimate that Jessica’s story is done, I find that a horrific thought because Jessica is just beginning the process of recovering from her rape, and we have a rapist who has not in any way been brought to justice. To leave those two things hanging out there in the world would be upsetting. I want to see how that at least starts to play out and I want to do Jessica’s story the deserved justice of following her as she goes back to school, as she tries to begin to recover from what happened to her, because it’s something that millions of young women go through.”

Will Justin Foley be back?

Brandon Flynn’s basketball star, Justin, was last seen walking off into the sunset with a bag, a gun and a very glum expression. The boy, who’d grown up in an abusive home and couldn’t find anyone to stay with except Bryce – who’d raped his girlfriend – quite simply disappeared.

Now we know season two is set to feature more flashbacks so we’re guessing he might be back for those, but will Justin return to the present timeline?

Well, Flynn’s comments on his Instagram account would certainly suggest so.

What will happen to Mr Porter in season two?

We know school guidance counsellor Mr Porter (Derek Luke) was struggling to come to terms with the role he might have played in Hannah’s passing, but will his job be on the line when her parents listen to the tapes?

We’re guessing there’s got to be some duty of care related trouble ahead for him in any potential court case.

Will Katherine Langford aka Hannah Baker be in 13 Reasons Why season two?

Absolutely, Hannah is still going to play an integral role in season two, although she’ll no longer narrate the story.

“I think one of the things that is still hanging out there is this question of is someone responsible for Hannah’s death? Is the school responsible? Who is responsible, if anyone is? One way we’ll explore that question is through the trial and also through all of these kids reflecting on where they are a few months down the road and what other secrets are being uncovered,” says Yorkey.

“That’s going to take us into the past, into Hannah’s story. We’re going to get some new context for events we already know about and we’re going to see a lot of things we hadn’t even heard about yet that fill in some really interesting gaps in our understanding of who Hannah Baker was and what her life was.”

What will Hannah’s parents do with her cassette tape confessions?

Well, we’re guessing they’ll most definitely play a role in that court case Yorkey mentioned. We know Hannah’s parents Olivia (Kate Walsh) and Andy (Brian d’Arcy James) were struggling to understand exactly why their daughter took her own life, and couldn’t figure out why she didn’t leave a note.

The tapes will give them some, though not all, of the answers they were looking for. But will they actually be able to stomach what’s revealed? And will it stand up in a court of law? That’s something we’re sure to find out when the series returns.

Will Clay and Skye become friends again?

Tony, Skye (Sosie Bacon) and Clay drove off into the sunset at the end of season one, forming a new little trio of road trip buddies. Will that continue into season two? And will Clay and Skye rekindle the friendship that they lost in Middle School?

They’d have ample room to do so in a second season, you’d think.

Have we seen the last of the tapes?

No, they’ll still be knocking around, they just won’t be so central to plot revelations. Yorkey offers up this cryptic message about how we’ll learn what happens in season two.

“There will be a new piece of technology for 13-year-olds to Google and try to understand what it was”, he says.

When will 13 Reasons Why season two be available on Netflix?

There’s no confirmed release date just yet, but it will air at some point in 2018. Season one dropped on 31st March, so expect a similar release date next year. We’ll be sure to share it as soon as it arrives.

Advertisement

13 Reasons Why season one is now available to stream on Netflix