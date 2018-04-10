Voting opens in British Soap Awards 2018

The British Soap Awards 2018 have announced the first round of nominations, and voting is now open in three categories – Best Soap, Best Actor and Best Actress.

Coronation Street, Doctors, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks have submitted three nominees each in the acting categories, and the shows themselves are all up for the big Best Soap prize.

Among the nominees are Jack P Shepherd (Corrie’s David Platt), Lacey Turner (EastEnders’ Stacey Fowler), Michael Parr (Emmerdale’s Ross Barton), Anna Passey (Hollyoaks’ Sienna Blake) and Elisabeth Dermot Walsh (Doctors’ Zara Carmichael).

You can vote on the British Soap Awards official website, or by post using the forms in What’s On TV and Soaplife magazines.

Voting freezes at 5pm on 24 April, then reopens on at 10am 1 May with the Best Actor and Best Actress categories whittled down to the final five based on the first round of voting. Best Soap continues with five nominees, and viewers can also have their say in a new category for 2018, Greatest Moment, also made up for five nominees.

You can continue to cast your vote for the four public awards until 9pm on 25 May. Ten prizes are voted for by a panel of expert judges, details of which will be revealed in due course.

The British Soap Awards 2018 airs on ITV in early June.