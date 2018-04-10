How to buy tickets for Download festival 2018

The British summer might be disappointing, but in Donington it will be hawter than Helllllll!

Advertisement

Download Festival is the UK’s most popular rock and heavy metal festival, with big names and a bigger noise. This year features the likes of Ozzy Osbourne and Guns N’ Roses, so if you want to rock out in the sun, here are all the details you need.

Where is it taking place?

At Donington Park, Castle Donington, England, DE74 2RP

When is it on?

Friday 8th June – Sunday 10th June 2018

Who is playing?

Avenged Sevenfold, Guns N’ Roses and Ozzy Osbourne are the headliners.

The line-up also includes Bullet for my Valentine, Marilyn Manson, Shinedown, Thunder, Black Stone Cherry, Avatar, The Struts, Black Veil Brides, The Temperance Movement, Marmozets and Dragonforce, with dozens more acts across five stages.

Where can I buy tickets?

Camping tickets

No Camping

Advertisement

RIP packages (do you see what they did there?) and car park passes are also available from Ticketmaster.co.uk