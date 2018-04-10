Hollyoaks: Scarlett and Ollie plot to split Luke and Mandy

Luke's ex plays dirty to get him back next week

Hollyoaks newly-weds Luke and Mandy Morgan are already fighting for their marriage next week thanks to Luke’s spiteful ex Scarlett, who ups the ante in her attempts to steal him from his new wife by brainwashing their son Ollie into aiding her vendetta.

Advertisement

Using Luke’s birthday party as the perfect opportunity to make some mischief, sly Scarlett buys an extravagant gift knowing it will annoy Mandy. Scarlett’s scheming unfortunately backfires as the celebration descends into utter chaos, jeopardising her efforts.

Manipulating son Ollie into believing it would be better if his parents were still together, shameless Scarlett uses her own offspring to cause trouble on her behalf.

Telling stepmum Mandy he thinks Luke is drinking again, the new Mrs Morgan is devastated when she smells her husband’s drink and accuses him of betraying the family by falling off the wagon. Luke denies the claims and is upset Mandy is doubting him, and it causes a huge row.

Ollie rubs his hands with glee and calls his mum, telling her it’s time to swoop in and get her man back. Does this mean Ollie spiked his own dad’s drink to make Mandy think he’d had a relapse? Or is the stress of having saucy Scarlett around genuinely driving Luke to seek solace in the bottle?

And how long can Mandy hide her own indiscretion with Darren Osborne, which is surely more of a threat to her and Luke’s marriage than Scarlett?

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.