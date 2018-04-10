Hollyoaks reveals Sienna’s stalker and Mac’s return in new trailer

Hollyoaks has released an explosive new trailer teasing sensational storylines set to play out over the spring months, including the revelation of Sienna Blake’s stalker, the shock return of Mac Nightingale and Ryan Knight seemingly walking free from prison despite his arrest for Amy’s murder.

Advertisement

You can watch the clip here – followed by our roundup of the biggest moments:

Sienna faces her stalker

Currently the target of a chilling intimidation campaign, Sienna watches a sinister countdown clock on her laptop and finds a hooded figure holding baby Sebastian in her flat. The flash forward scene showing her funeral is also replayed, will the stalker slay Sienna?

Mac is back

Jame Nightingale visits his abusive father Mac, who has been comatose in a private hospital suffering from ‘locked-in’ syndrome after daughter Ellie pushed him out of a window last November. Is Mac about to wake up? And why is James bothering to see the father he hates so much?

Ryan released

It appeared Amy’s killer had finally been brought to justice, but the trailer shows the corrupt cop has talked his way out of prison and is claiming to help Farrah Maalik find girlfriend Kim Butterfield – who he has locked in the derelict school. Will Farrah become his next victim?

Milo’s secret brother

Mysterious macho newcomer Theo is revealed as Milo Entwistle’s brother in the trailer, and he’s set for romance with Cindy Cunningham. Will he tell her the truth about Milo’s involvement in her parents’ death he’s tried so hard to keep quiet from the Cunninghams?

Darcy and Jack’s wedding day

Devious Darcy Wilde is dressed in a bridal gown, does this mean she’s finally conned vulnerable widower Jack Osborne into marrying her so she can get her hands on his money? Or will someone stop the wedding?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Hollyoaks below.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoakspage for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.