Emmerdale: Liv and Gabby’s fate revealed next week as they face court

Emmerdale teens Liv Flaherty and Gabby Thomas are up in court next week as they face the consequences for the naughty prank that spiralled out of control and almost cost Lisa Dingle her life.

The hearing doesn’t get off to the best of starts for Liv when big brother Aaron Dingle reveals her solicitor has been called to another case and they’re sending a last-minute replacement, sparking fears for the family this could scupper Liv’s chances.

Aaron is right to be worried as Liv’s new solicitor arrives and is clearly not up to speed on the details of the case, evident when he doesn’t allow Lisa to speak up on Liv’s behalf for drugging her drink.

In the courtroom, Gabby’s defence plays a blinder and gives a convincing speech that makes her and mum Bernice hopeful of a good result. Unfortunately the same can’t be said for Liv’s solicitor who stumbles over his notes and even gets his client’s name wrong – bringing up her abusive dead dad Gordon is the last straw and Liv fears what the verdict will be.

Gabby gives a moving apology for her actions, but Liv is so perturbed by her solicitor’s ineptitude she can’t bring herself to speak up in front of the court – what will Gabby and Liv’s final punishment be? And will it be the same or could Liv’s wobbly defence send her to prison?

