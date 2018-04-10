EastEnders: Vincent grasses up Phil to the cops – but will they both go to jail?

EastEnders’ Vincent Hubbard betrays Phil Mitchell next week when he passes information on to the police about the heist, but grassing up his neighbours only leads to more trouble for the beleaguered former bar owner.

Desperate for cash after Aidan Maguire fleeced him as revenge for driving his brother to suicide in prison during his police informant days, vexed Vincent gets back into bed with the boys in blue, who are investigating January’s botched heist in the Square, on the promise of a lucrative financial reward.

Meeting DI Franklin in Monday’s episode, he confirms to the cop gangster Aidan was behind the heist and Phil was also involved. But Franklin drives a hard bargain and pushes Vincent for more concrete evidence so they can make an arrest, dangling an envelope stuffed with money by way of down payment.

Risking reprisals, Vincent talks to Phil about the ins and outs of the heist, specifically Luke Browning’s grisly fate, but he can’t gather enough proof for the police. DI Franklin then warns his informant on Tuesday that if he doesn’t deliver a smoking gun in the next 24 hours, Vincent could end up in jail himself…

Still trying to catch Phil out hoping he’ll slip up, the men butt heads but Vincent then has to explain himself to wife Kim when she questions his twitchy behaviour.

Finally on Friday, Vincent drops a bombshell on Kim after meeting with detectives again that changes everything for the Fox-Hubbards… With Richard Blackwood confirmed as bowing out as Vincent soon, does this plot pave the way for his exit? Will Vincent be forced to go on the run after informing on Phil? Or could Phil find out his ex-ally has betrayed him and force him out of town – or even arrange to bump him off?

