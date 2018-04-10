EastEnders: Phil threatens Mel as their feud escalates

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell thought he was back on top tonight when he wiped the CCTV footage of him giving into manipulative Mel Owen’s advances, stopping any potential blackmail over Mel showing Sharon. However, Mel had already taken another copy of the saucy clip…

Advertisement

Using Billy Mitchell to obtain the CCTV from the previous day’s moment of weakness that saw Phil honey trapped by Mel to stop him going after her teenage son Hunter for taking advantage of Phil’s daughter Louise, Mr Mitchell marched into the E20 office thinking he’d got the upper hand.

Mel revealed she’d backed up the camera and could still tip Sharon off to their smooch any time she liked and reiterated her demand he leave Hunter alone. Phil then threatened to tell Mel’s teen offspring about the one-night stand they shared many years ago, but any hope of holding onto his leverage faded when Hunter, Lou and Sharon burst in on the conversation having overheard them discuss their dalliance.

Phil lashes out at Hunter before defiant Mel demanded the Mitchells get out, stoking the feud between the families further.

Later, Phil sidled up to Mel out in the Square after dark and claimed he knew she was bluffing and repeated his warning that Hunter stay away from Louise, ambiguously telling Mel: “Next time you want to play games, make sure you can go all the way…”

With Hunter intent on revenge on Phil for his part in dad Steve’s death, Mel holding the key to destroying Phil and Sharon’s marriage, and Phil making threats that could be fatal or flirtatious to Mel, what next for the war between the Mitchells and the Owens?

You can watch our exclusive review show A Week in Walford, and a 60-second rundown of next week’s EastEnders below.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.