EastEnders: Kat fumes as Stacey contacts Alfie – what’s she hiding?

Has Alfie banned his wife from seeing her own kids?

The mystery of why Kat Moon returned to Walford without husband Alfie or their kids deepens in EastEnders next week, leading Stacey Fowler to suspect her cousin is hiding something about the state of her marriage.

Advertisement

In Thursday’s episode, Kat coos over baby Harley, the child Arshad and Mariam Masood are fostering, and gets all misty-eyed as she thinks about her own children, currently residing with Alfie in Spain while he runs a bar.

Stacey wonders why Kat seems to have no contact with her kids and questions why she can’t just visit them any time she likes. Sharing her worries with Mo Harris, the pair conspire to reunite Kat and Alfie, who Kat told Stace were ‘on a break’ when she came back to the Square last month. But something tells us it’s not quite that simple…

On Friday, Stacey calls out Kat for ignoring Alfie and Mrs Moon goes mad when she realises Stacey has contacted him herself and accuses her of interfering. Eventually Kat calms down and opens up about how much she misses Tommy, Bert and Ernie, and Stacey is pleased when she overhears Kat arranging to see them.

Pleased with her good deed, Stacey smiles as Kat goes to meet her boys – but why did Kat react so badly to Stacey getting in touch with Alfie? Are we about to learn what really happened to the Moons between last year’s cliffhanger ending to their Ireland-set spin-off Redwater and Kat coming back from the dead? Is Alfie about to turn up?

You can watch our exclusive review show A Week in Walford below.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.