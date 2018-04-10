Coronation Street: Eileen targeted by vicious stalker next week – is Phelan back?

Coronation Street’s Eileen Grimshaw is the victim of a terrifying intimidation campaign next week, sparking fears for her safety. Someone breaks into the house, and with viewers aware her murdering husband Pat Phelan is still alive, could he have returned to exact his final revenge?

Since discovering the truth about poisonous Pat’s multiple murders and letting him – seemingly – fall to a watery grave after last month’s lighthouse showdown, exhausted Eileen has struggled to adjust to the revelations and been keeping her head down trying to look after young her charge Summer Spellman.

Next Wednesday Phelan’s daughter Nicola Rubinstein pledges her support to her stepmother, assuring her she believes that Eileen had nothing to do with her dastardly dad’s crimes and insisting she wants her to be a part of her soon-to-be-born baby’s life.

Grateful for the support, Eileen plunges back into despair when she tells Nic she’s too ashamed to back the campaign to free Anna Windass, who Phelan framed for assault, and is made aware of cruel online comments about her. Old enemy Gail Rodwell offers the hand of friendship to Eileen, as she knows what it’s like to have a murderer for a husband, but the vitriol directed towards Phelan’s partner starts to take more frightening forms.

On Friday, Eileen is horrified to find someone has put nails in her car tyres and is chilled to see the back door is open when she returns home with Nicola after popping out.

Hearing a noise on the stairs, Eileen and Nic realise there is an intruder in their midst and defend themselves with a frying pan – but who has broken into number 11?

Later on Friday, Eileen is reunited with Seb Franklin’s wayward mum Abi when she unexpectedly returns to the street, herself the victim of Phelan’s mind games when he tried to stop her teenage son exposing his crimes. Unbeknown to either of them, someone is then seen removing Eileen’s spare door key from it’s hiding place in the backyard…

Who is watching Eileen? And if it isn’t Phelan, last seen hiding out in a remote B&B somewhere, who else does that leave?

