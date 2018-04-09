Accessibility Links

Neighbours: Piper is the victim of a terrifying attack – can she escape?

A search for her soulmate leads to trouble for the teen

Neighbours’ Piper Willis finds herself in grave danger next week when she’s trapped with a sleazy guy who tries to assault her – can she escape the advances of lecherous Lockie?

Full of romantic notions of tracking down the person who’s been underlining meaningful passages in novels she’s got from the local book exchange, Piper takes pal Xanthe Canning’s advice and decides to leave a note in one of the books.

Visiting the exchange one day, she spies someone dropping off a pile of her favourite books and is convinced she’s found her guy. Following him to The Shed, she learns Aaron Brennan has seen him hanging about and he reveals his name is Lockie and he works in the Back Lane Bar.

Dropping by the bar eager to meet the mystery man, Piper excitedly introduces herself to Lockie – but even though it’s clear she’s got the wrong bloke, he plays along with oblivious Pipes who is unaware of his sinister agenda.

Eventually confessing he’s not the book exchange bloke, Lockie turns nasty when he tries to force himself on Piper accusing her of only tracking him down in order to hook up, and locks the door refusing to let her leave…

Meanwhile, back in Ramsay Street Aaron and Elly Conway deduce Piper must’ve gone to find Lockie, worrying Aaron who tells Elly he’s witnessed his sleazy and violent behaviour at The Shed. Calling Piper to check she’s okay, the ringing phone provides a distraction in the bar and the plucky teen knees Lockie in the groin and tries to escape – but the door is still locked.

Thankfully Piper manages to flee’s evil Lockie’s clutches, but the incident leaves her severely shaken. Later in the week there’s another blow to her vulnerability when the Brennan brothers take Tyler’s favourite chair to the tip, which Piper sees as her last sentimental link to her jailed ex-boyfriend.

But far from an act of tough love that helps Piper to move on, the gesture backfires and she flips out at Mark and Aaron for their insensitivity. Can Piper ever get herself together after losing Tyler?

Neighbours continues weekdays on Channel 5 at 1.45pm and 5.30pm.

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Sarah Doran
