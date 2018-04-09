How to buy tickets for the Kylie UK & Ireland ‘Golden’ Arena Tour 2018

Everything you need to know to make sure you get to see the queen of pop live this autumn

Kylie Minogue fans rejoice – the queen of pop has released a new album and will be embarking on an extensive UK and Ireland tour in autumn 2018.

The live experience marks the first Kylie Minogue live shows since she embarked on a mini-European tour in 2015, and will take in many of the major cities across the British Isles, from Newcastle, London, Liverpool and Leeds to Manchester, Cardiff, Belfast, Glasgow and Dublin.

The tour is to celebrate the release of her 14th album, “Golden”, which sees Kylie embracing country – but you can also expect to hear many of her biggest hits.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

What are the full tour dates and venues?

18th September 2018 – Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

20th September 2018 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

21st September 2018 – Birmingham, Genting Arena

22nd September 2018 – Bournemouth, International Centre

24th September 2018 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

26th September 2018 – London, O2 Arena

27th September 2018 – London, O2 Arena

30th September 2018 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro Arena

1st October 2018 – Manchester, Manchester Arena

3rd October 2018 – Liverpool, Echo Arena

4th October 2018 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

7th October 2018 – Dublin, 3Arena

8th October 2018 – Belfast, SSE Arena

Can’t wait to spin around the kitchen to Golden? Here’s a taster.