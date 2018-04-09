How to buy tickets for Lovebox festival 2018

The music festival has a new home in West London - and Skepta will be one of the headliners

Lovebox is going west in 2018.

The two-day music festival is moving from Hackney’s Victoria Park to Gunnersbury Park in Hounslow.

That might mean there will be fewer bearded, top-knot, skinny jeans-wearing hipsters than in previous years, but you can still expect a throbbing mass of ravers, rioters, wannabe rappers, fashion students munching on quinoa salad.

Here’s everything you need to know about Lovebox 2018.

When is it?

Friday 13 and Saturday 14 July

Where is it?

Gunnersbury Park, Hounslow, West London

What’s the line-up?

Skepta, N.E.R.D and Childish Gambino are headlining.

Wu-Tang Clan, SZA, Diplo, Annie Mac, Vince Staples, Mura Masa, Action Bronson, The Internet, Big Boi, Jacob Banks, Jon Hopkins, The Blaze, Loco Dice and Kali Uchis will also be playing.

More acts are still to be announced.

How much are tickets?

Friday tickets cost £59.50 plus a £6.75 booking fee

Saturday day tickets cost £74.50 plus a £8.75 booking fee.

Two-day tickets costs £115 plus a £11.25 booking fee.

VIP tickets cost £125 for one day or £175 for both, and get you fast-track entry and access to VIP bars and toilets.

Tickets are available now from ticketmaster.co.uk