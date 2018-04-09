How to buy tickets for James Martin’s “On the Road… Again” Tour 2018

The TV chef is touring the UK with a live show - here are the dates and venues

James Martin will be going on tour this autumn.

Advertisement

His “On the Road… Again” Tour will see the TV chef touring theatres around the UK in October, from Glasgow to Cardiff to Bournemouth.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Is it a cookery show?

There will be cooking demonstrations but it promises to be a lot more entertaining than your average recipe show. He’ll also be sharing what he learned on his TV odysseys around France and the UK.

Is it a one-man show?

There will be special guests and Martin has also promised “exciting twists” and “big surprises”.

In James Martin’s American Adventure, he showed off his line-dancing skills, so perhaps he’ll be digging out his cowboy boots. He learned to play guitar for his last show.

Where and when are the live shows?

Martin will be touring 20 theatres around the UK in October. The full list of dates and venues is below.

October 03 2018 – Grimsby Auditorium, Grimsby

October 04 2018 – York Barbican Centre, York

October 05 2018 – Victoria Hall, Stoke-on-Trent

October 07 2018 – Hull Venue, Hull

October 08 2018 – Sheffield City Hall, Sheffield

October 09 2018 – Preston Guild Hall, Preston

October 10 2018 – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

October 11 2018 – Opera House, Manchester

October 13 2018 – The Anvil, Basingstoke

October 14 2018 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham

October 15 2018 – Newcastle City Hall, Newcastle Upon Tyne

October 16 2018 – Liverpool Empire Theatre, Liverpool

October 19 2018 – Plymouth Pavilions, Plymouth

October 20 2018 – Bournemouth Pavilion, Bournemouth

October 21 2018 – The Brighton Centre, Brighton

October 22 2018 – St David’s Hall, Cardiff

October 23 2018 – Portsmouth Guildhall, Portsmouth

October 24 2018 – Harrogate Convention Centre, Harrogate

October 25 2018 – SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

Tickets are available now from ticketmaster.co.uk.

How much are tickets?

It varies depending on the venue but tickets cost around £43 plus booking fee.