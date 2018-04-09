How to buy tickets for James Martin’s “On the Road… Again” Tour 2018
The TV chef is touring the UK with a live show - here are the dates and venues
James Martin will be going on tour this autumn.
His “On the Road… Again” Tour will see the TV chef touring theatres around the UK in October, from Glasgow to Cardiff to Bournemouth.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Is it a cookery show?
There will be cooking demonstrations but it promises to be a lot more entertaining than your average recipe show. He’ll also be sharing what he learned on his TV odysseys around France and the UK.
Is it a one-man show?
There will be special guests and Martin has also promised “exciting twists” and “big surprises”.
In James Martin’s American Adventure, he showed off his line-dancing skills, so perhaps he’ll be digging out his cowboy boots. He learned to play guitar for his last show.
Where and when are the live shows?
Martin will be touring 20 theatres around the UK in October. The full list of dates and venues is below.
October 03 2018 – Grimsby Auditorium, Grimsby
October 04 2018 – York Barbican Centre, York
October 05 2018 – Victoria Hall, Stoke-on-Trent
October 07 2018 – Hull Venue, Hull
October 08 2018 – Sheffield City Hall, Sheffield
October 09 2018 – Preston Guild Hall, Preston
October 10 2018 – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
October 11 2018 – Opera House, Manchester
October 13 2018 – The Anvil, Basingstoke
October 14 2018 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham
October 15 2018 – Newcastle City Hall, Newcastle Upon Tyne
October 16 2018 – Liverpool Empire Theatre, Liverpool
October 19 2018 – Plymouth Pavilions, Plymouth
October 20 2018 – Bournemouth Pavilion, Bournemouth
October 21 2018 – The Brighton Centre, Brighton
October 22 2018 – St David’s Hall, Cardiff
October 23 2018 – Portsmouth Guildhall, Portsmouth
October 24 2018 – Harrogate Convention Centre, Harrogate
October 25 2018 – SEC Armadillo, Glasgow
Tickets are available now from ticketmaster.co.uk.
How much are tickets?
It varies depending on the venue but tickets cost around £43 plus booking fee.